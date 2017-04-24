'We're paying salary for murderer of student in Jerusalem'

The British newspaper Daily Mail published an article Sunday in which it expressed outrage that Jamil Tamimi - the terrorist who stabbed to death student Hannah Beldon ten days ago - will receive thousands of shekels from the PA - which receives tens of millions of British taxpayers' money.



According to the report, Tamimi is expected to receive a salary of 800 pounds a month from the PA, which receives 25 million pounds a year from the kingdom, as aid money paid from tax funds. "If you are British and pay taxes - know that your money is going to fund a body that funds convicted murderers," Avi Mayer, a senior IDF spokesman, was quoted as saying.

The Daily Mail said last December that the British Department for International Development had said it would limit payments to the PA to education and health purposes only. However, according to the report, there are claims that these funds actually allow the PA to transfer funds for other purposes, including payment to murderers.

"According to Palestinian law, anyone imprisoned for 'resistance to occupation' receives a salary," said Itamar Marcus, director of the Palestinian Media Watch Institute. "According to the PA, 100 percent of the suicide bombers, soldiers, shooters, and bulldozers are included in this category and receive salaries."



Beldon was a student at the University of Birmingham who came to the Hebrew University as part of a student exchange. Tamimi stabbed her in the back and critically wounded her. She was evacuated to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus where her medical team declared her deah shortly afterwards.



Tamimi, who is an inhabitant of East Jerusalem, was recently released from a psychiatric hospital. During the last hospitalization he tried to commit suicide several times. Police suspect that Tamimi carried out the attack in order to be killed during its execution, as the likelihood of this happening is very high.