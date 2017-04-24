Suspect in JCC bomb threats attempted to blackmail GOP official

Indictment filed in Israel against teen suspected of making bomb threats claims he also tried to blackmail GOP state senator from Delaware.

An Israeli-American teenager suspected of making hundreds of threats to Jewish institutions around the world was indicted in a Tel Aviv district court Monday morning, after Israel denied a US extradition request.

The 18-year old suspect, whose name remains under a gag order in Israel, has also been indicted in the US for 28 counts of threatening phone calls and cyberstalking.

On Sunday, Israeli media outlets reported that Israel had turned down a request by the US Department of Justice to extradite the man for trial in the US.

The suspect is also wanted in Israel for a variety offenses, including making threats, assault and attempted weapons theft stemming from an attack on a female officer during his arrest, and a litany of other charges.

Authorities say the suspect used an underground web network for a variety of illegal operations including drug dealing, document counterfeiting, and sale of materials for explosives. The suspect also allegedly ran a harassment-for-hire business and was responsible for threats against a number of airline flights which caused major travel disruptions.

Police add that child pornography was found on the suspect’s computer.

The indictment with the Tel Aviv court also alleges that the suspect attempted to blackmail a Delaware state senator, and used a shipment of drugs to damage the official’s image.

According to the indictment, the suspect targeted Republican state senator Ernesto Lopez after the senator spoke out against the wave of bomb threats, sending a shipment of drugs to Lopez’s residence in a blackmail scheme.