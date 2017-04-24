Jerusalem woman gives birth after being stabbed

Woman in her mid 30s stabbed by husband, gives birth shortly after being evacuated to hospital.

A pregnant woman roughly 35 years of age was stabbed Monday morning on Mordechai Ben Hillel Street in downtown Jerusalem.

Authorities say the assailant, the woman’s husband, fled the scene shortly after he stabbed his wife. Police later apprehended the suspect and took him in for questioning.

An MDA emergency response team was called to the scene to treat the woman, who was then evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in moderate condition.

The woman, in the 35th week of pregnancy, was approved for a Caesarian section after arriving in the hospital for treatment of her stabbing wounds.

Hospital officials report that despite her wounds, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

MDA emergency responder Yonatan Spitzer described the scene of the stabbing.

“When we arrived, we were brought in to a hallway where we saw a woman about 35-years old, fully conscious, who was suffering from stab wounds to her upper body. We provided medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, before she was evacuated to the hospital in stable, moderate condition.”