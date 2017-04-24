Trudeau: Canadians must guard against anti-Semitism

Canadian PM says faith in humanity must be maintained, calls on Canadians to 'guard against a resurgence of anti-Semitism.'

On Sunday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement regarding Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Jewish communities and others in Canada and around the world...unite to commemorate the lives of the six million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust," Trudeau said. "Memorial candles will be lit to honor victims and survivors. The Mourner’s Kaddish will be repeated, reaffirming the commitment of the Jewish people to G-d in the face of tragedy."

"The atrocities carried out during the Holocaust have caused some people to ask whether it is possible to still have faith in humanity. Yom HaShoah teaches us that we must maintain that faith. To honor the victims of the Holocaust is to recognize their humanity, which no human act can erase.

“Today, I call on all Canadians to guard against a resurgence of anti-Semitism and racism, and to fight all forms of hatred and discrimination, whenever and wherever they occur. It is up to all of us to bring meaning to the solemn vow: ‘Never again.’

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend our thoughts and prayers to all those observing Yom HaShoah."