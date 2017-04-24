'Qalandiya terrorist wanted to die'

Intelligence agency says terrorist who stabbed soldier fought with her husband on Sunday night, hoped to die during terror attack.

The terrorist who stabbed a soldier on Monday morning at the Qalandia crossing has been identified at Asya Kaabana, 41, who lives in the Shechem (Nablus) area town of Duma, the Shin Bet security agency reported.

Kaabana is married and a mother of nine children, and recently has had difficulties in her marriage, with her husband threatening to send her back to her family in Jordan.

The Shin Bet also discovered that the terrorist fought with her husband on Sunday night over their children's education. This argument caused the woman to decide to carry out a terror attack, in the hopes Israeli security forces would shoot her, since, "she was sick of her life anyways."

A female security guard was lightly injured in the attack. She has been transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations show the terrorist was waiting at the checkpoint, and requested to approach the security guard "in order to ask a question." She then pulled out her knife, quickly approached the guard, and stabbed her.

Police officers and security guards overtook the terrorist and neutralized her.