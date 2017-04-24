Report: Terrorist is a mother of 9

Female terrorist who stabbed a female soldier revealed to be 38-year old mother of 9.





The female terrorist responsible for Monday morning’s stabbing attack north of Jerusalem has been identified as a 38-year old resident of the town of Taybeh, near Ramallah.

The attack, which took place at roughly 6:50 Monday morning at the Qalandiya checkpoint, left one female soldier wounded. Security forces on the scene overpowered the terrorist and took her into custody after the attack.

Sources within the Palestinian Authority say the terrorist is a married mother of nine.

The victim of the attack is a 28-year old female soldier who works on behalf of the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration.

“The terrorist is a resident of the territories [Judea and Samaria] who came to the Qalandiya checkpoint,” a police spokesperson said. “While waiting in line to be checked, the terrorist approached a female security officer, claiming to have a question she needed to ask her. At this point she apparently drew a knife that was in her purse and quickly approached the female security officer and stabbed her. Police and security guards that were on the scene overpowered her and neutralized her.”

United Hatzalah EMT Yossi Polishuk, who arrived at the scene, said, "I was at the Neve Yaakov intersection located nearby when I received the notification about the attack and the injured woman who needed treatment."

"As the first EMS responder on the scene, I immediately began treating the woman's injuries. While I was treating her other EMS volunteers and an ambulance arrived and I was told that there were no other injuries."

Monday’s stabbing is the second in less than 24 hours. A Palestinian Authority resident who had entered Israel with a one-day visitation permit secured by a left-wing NGO stabbed four Israelis Sunday afternoon in north Tel Aviv.