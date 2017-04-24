North Korea threatens to sink US aircraft carrier

Pyongyang blasts US, threatens to destroy USS Carl Vinson, calling the ship a 'gross animal'.

The North Korean regime threatened a US supercarrier on Sunday, pledging to sink the 100,000 ton behemoth “with a single strike”.

The USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class nuclear powered carrier, was ordered to the Korean coast by President Trump after an attempted North Korean ballistic missile test.

Pyongyang’s official mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmum, publicized the statement which included an explicit threat to use force against the carrier.

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the statement read.

President Trump has demanded North Korea halt efforts to develop and deploy long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to the west coast of the United States.

Earlier this month, Trump pressured China, North Korea’s patron, to rein in Pyongyang. The Chinese government later turned away North Korean coal exports – a major source of foreign currency and one of Pyongyang’s sole exports – after the Trump administration announced it would drop plans to label China a currency manipulator.