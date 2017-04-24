Elad mayor: Adopt Holocaust survivors

Elad mayor tells parents to take their children to meet, forge relationships with Holocaust survivors.

In the local Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush emphasized the importance of remembering the Holocaust, ensuring survivors' stories live on.

Participating in the ceremony were Porush, Elad Deputy Mayor Shai Natan, municipal officials, and a large group of residents.

Elad's Rabbi Avraham Nachson, who heads the city's National Religious community, described the horrors the Jews went through in the Holocaust and emphasized the importance of "remembering, and not forgetting, what the descendants of Amalek did to us."

Porush called on the residents to "adopt" Holocaust survivors and help them. He also suggested parents take their children to speak with Holocaust survivors and become close with them.

"Only through this will we know we have done everything to remember what Amalek did to us in Nazi Germany," he said. "Our greatest victory over the cursed Nazis is the fact that we are here today, in Elad, in Israel."

The ceremony also honored Shlomo Strole, who is a Holocaust survivor and Elad resident, with lighting a memorial candle in honor of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust.