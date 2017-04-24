'Will I be left behind to die, too?'

Elka Reines-Abramovitz recalls death march and life in a makeshift camp. 'We slept next to our mother, but when we woke up, she was dead.'

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Elka Abramovitz
Elka Abramovitz
