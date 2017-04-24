Ahmadinejad won't endorse other candidates

Former Iranian president, barred from running in election, won't be endorsing other candidates.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said Sunday he would not be endorsing other candidates in next month's election, after he and his deputy were barred from running.

"We clearly announce that we have not and will not support any candidate in the upcoming elections," he said in a letter, signed by himself and his former deputy Hamid Baghaie, which was quoted by AFP.

Iran's Guardian Council, which is in charge of vetting presidential candidates, barred both Ahmadinejad and Baghaie last week.

Khamenei last September ordered Ahmadinejad not to run in the elections, implying that an Ahmadinejad candidacy would have a polarizing effect that would "damage the country".

Despite confirming he would not run following Khamenei’s warning, Ahmadinejad nevertheless registered last week.

The council's spokesman on Sunday said Ahmadinejad's disqualification was not related to Khamenei's request that he not run.

Ahmadinejad is notorious for his inflammatory rhetoric, particularly over Iran's nuclear program and his hostility towards Israel.

Prior to leaving the presidency, Ahmadinejad said he prided himself the most on his denial of the Holocaust.

He remains popular among the poor sections of Iran society, who were fond of his populist policies such as distributing monthly cash handouts.