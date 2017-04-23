Trump to visit US Holocaust Museum

US President to speak at Holocaust museum following Holocaust Memorial Day as part of week-long event.

JTA - President Donald Trump will visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and then deliver public remarks as part of the museum’s annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda, a day after Holocaust Memorial Day is observed in Israel.

The week-long Days of Remembrance was first held in 1979 and then later established by Congress as the nation’s commemoration of the Holocaust. This year’s Days of Remembrance will be observed from Sunday, April 23 through Sunday April 29, the Museum said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Every president since the museum opened in 1993 has participated in the ceremony.

The Trump administration came under fire in January for the statement it issued in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which omitted a specific mention of Jews, which raised hackles in the Jewish community in the United States and around the world.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her Jewish father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Seryl Kushner, took a private tour of the museum last month. Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his wife and two other family members visited the museum.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized for saying that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons in a discussion of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, and called Nazi concentration camps “Holocaust centers.”