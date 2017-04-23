2nd London hotel nixes Arab terrorist film on Holocaust Day

The Palestinian Authority mission in the UK enjoyed a few hours of satisfaction today – but then a second hotel reneged on its agreement to host a screening of a film glorifying terrorist Marwan Barghouti.

The PA mission has thus failed in its bid to screen the film precisely on the night on which the Holocaust is commemorated. The film glorifies the life of five-time murderer Barghouti.

It will be recalled that the PA office in Britain had originally arranged with the Mayfair Hotel in London to host the movie this evening. However, several days ago, following exposure of the event by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the hotel canceled the event.

The PA office did not give up, however. Explaining that the Mayfair Hotel “renegaded [sic] on its agreement [due to] pressure by Zionist groups,” it later announced a new venue for the screening of the film: the Copthorne Tara Hotel, also in London.



PMW reported this morning that it had indeed received confirmation from the Copthorne Tara that the event would take place there today.

Just a few hours later, however, PMW announced a reversal. It reported that it had informed the Copthorne Tara hotel that its broadcast of the film was likely to be in violation of British incitement laws, and that as a result, the hotel had called off the showing.

A letter to the hotel from PMW's legal director Maurice Hirsch noted that Marwan Barghouti is a convicted terrorist responsible for the murder of five people. The letter further asserted that hosting an event glorifying such a terrorist could result in "potentially criminal repercussions," in accordance with the Terrorism Act of 2006, which prohibits the glorification of acts of terrorism as incitement.

Barghouti has also been held responsible for the murder of 21 other Israelis in 33 other attacks, though he was acquitted on these charges for "lack of sufficient evidence."

When PMW called the Copthorne Tara again later this afternoon, a representative confirmed that the event had been canceled. PMW expressed its congratulations to all those who took action to contact the hotel or otherwise express their condemnation of this event via social media.