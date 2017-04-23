Watch: Hitler couldn't kill me

Holocaust survivor tells Arutz Sheva having a family is her way of defeating the Nazis. 'This generation should know and not forget.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Manya Hudy, a Holocaust survivor participating at the annual March of the Living Holocaust commemoration, about her experiences during World War II.

She explained how she survived. "In 1940 they took me to the Warsaw Ghetto, and I was there until 1943. And then my mother took me out of the ghetto, to a little town...to a Polish woman."

She said that her survival and the family she started after the war was a victory over the Nazis."I am the one woman left from all my family. I have six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Hitler couldn't kill me."