The annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Jerusalem began Sunday night at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum’s Warsaw Ghetto Square, with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in attendance.

This year’s event focused on the theme of individual identity and its loss during the Holocaust. The title of the event is “Restoring Their Identities: The Fate of the Individual During the Holocaust”.

The service was opened with the lighting of the memorial torch, and an address by President Rivlin.

“I stand here now on this terrible evening, in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, and in the name of our brothers and sisters - the victims of the Holocaust and the survivors who fought for their survival, for their Judaism, and for their humanity – in their name I say, ‘Blessed are You [God] who sustained us and carried us forward to this day’.”

