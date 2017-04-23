Special interview with Elie Wiesel's son

Elisha Wiesel, son of Nobel laureate Eli Wiesel, says there is no single lesson to be learned from the Holocaust.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Elisha Wiesel the son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate, the late Eli Wiesel. Wiesel was in Krakow, Poland, to participate in the annual March of the Living Holocaust commemoration.

"To see this cemetery, and to see a thousand years of Polish Jewry, and some of the great names that are buries here, you remember that it's not just that there was a death here in Poland. There was a life for Jews here, before, in Poland," Wiesel said.

"I don't think you can boil [the Holocaust] down to just one message," he said. "I think there was a message for the world, which very much resonated on 'we can't allow this to happen again. Humanity should treat itself in a humane way, not in an inhumane way."