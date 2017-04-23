Bennett joins March of the Living

Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett is in Poland to participate in the annual March of the Living in memory of the Holocaust.

"For about a thousand years there was a vibrant Jewish community" in Krakow, Poland, Bennett told reporters, "that was wiped off the earth about 70 years ago."

"We're here because lately there has been a growing tendency of Holocaust denial. And in the era of social networks it will be easier to deny the Holocaust," he said. "We're nearing the day when the last survivor will depart."

He said that Israel had invited twelve Education Ministers from across Europe to participate in the March of the Living in order to ensure that the memory of the Holocaust never dies.

Israel commemorates Holocaust Rememberance Day tonight with a memorial observance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution in Jerusalem. There will be further observances tomorrow at the Knesset, schools, military bases and other public institutions. A two-minute siren is scheduled to sound at 10:00 am.