'Liberman abusing Eli yeshiva'

Jewish Home officials say Defense Minister seeking to harm yeshiva where rabbi made controversial statements while Bennett is in Poland.

Senior officials in the Jewish Home Party said on Sunday that Defense Ministry Director-General Udi Adam intends to revoke special conditions that have been granted over the years to the Bnei David pre-military (mechina) yeshiva in Eli.

According to the report, following a hearing held with the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Eli Sadan, the rabbi does not intend to comply with the demands of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, who had made negative remarks about women serving in the IDF, be forced to resign.

Liberman had threatened to cut off funding to the yeshiva if Rabbi Levinstein did not resign, although this is not within his purview.

In addition, the option for the students of Eli to be allowed to extend their studies beyond the first year before enlisting, equating those who wish to do so with Hesder students without restriction, would be canceled.

The officials said: "[Jewish Home leader Naftali] Bennett is now leading the March of the Living in Poland. When he returns to Israel, he will be free to deal with the matter."