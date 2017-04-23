A life is at stake

A hand-written letter from Rav Chaim Kanievsky came into circulation this week, making a clear & powerful statement.

The letter was penned on behalf of a Rav in Israel whose family has fallen into a serious unnamed difficult. While the details of the difficulty have remained concealed for the family’s privacy, Rav Kanievsky’s letter says explicitly that it is a matter of life & death. It is highly uncommon for Rav Kanievsky to take the time from his hectic schedule to pen a personal plea of this nature.

A Chesed Fund fundraising campaign has been launched on behalf of Rav Chaim Kanievsky by tzedaka organization Kupat Ha’Ir. Donors are urged to give generously, as the need is reportedly dire. Though the full story remains obscured, one can only assume that in order to merit such attention the family in question must be exceptional in both their worthiness and their desperation.

Donations will be accepted for 72 hours only. The campaign is highly time sensitive, as a member of klal yisroel’s life hangs in the balance.