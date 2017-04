Footage from security cameras inside the Leonardo Hotel in Tel Aviv show harrowing moments of attack as Arab terrorist stabs Israelis.

An 18-year old Arab terrorist from the Palestinian Authority stabbed four people in north Tel Aviv Sunday in a terror attack targeting one of Israel’s most popular tourist venues.

The terrorist began his rampage inside the Leonardo Hotel, before proceeding outside to a nearby beachfront, where he continued his attack.

Security cameras inside the Leonardo captured part of the attack, which can be seen above.