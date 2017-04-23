Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Sunday afternoon responded to the attacks on IDF soldiers in Samaria.

The attacks were carried out by Jews, near the Arab town of Huwara, which is located near Shechem (Nablus).

"We will have zero tolerance for violence against IDF soldiers and security personnel," Liberman wrote on Facebook in response to a post by an IDF spokesman about the incident.

"Israel's legal system must solve this issue in the quickest way possible, and act harshly with the bullies who attacked IDF soldiers and Border Police officers who were on duty, harming one officer.

"This is a serious problem, and we cannot be lax about dealing with it. I fully support the IDF's soldiers and commanders, as well as all other security forces."

"Over the weekend, clashes broke out between Jews and Arabs in the area near Shechem," the IDF post stated. "When we arrived at the scene, we found approximately 50 Jews. We brought Border Police officers and soldiers in to disperse the riots."

"As a result, one IDF officer suffered injuries to his hand. Extremists threw stones at Arabs, and an Arab woman was wounded and sent to receive medical treatment.

"The IDF does not accept attempts to harm security forces. We will work together with the legal system to fight the perpetrators of these incidents."