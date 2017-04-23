'As a result of the unity, we're celebrating a great miracle'

Republicans, Democrats in Congress to celebrate 50th Jerusalem Day together with 25 Jewish organizations from across the political spectrum.

Religious Zionists of America Co-President Martin Oliner, who serves as Chair of "Jerusalem 50 Washington," spoke about the uniqueness of the upcoming Washington, D.C. celebration marking fifty years since Jerusalem's unification.

"It's such a special day, not only because we're able to enjoy the entire city, but because of the great miracle that occurred back then, when all forces of evil tried their best to destroy us," Oliner said. "Rabbi Goren prepared graves for those whom he expected to be mortally wounded."

"A miracle occurred between May 15 and June 6, we were able to destroy the entire air force of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria. It was a great miracle. General Rabin came together with General Dayan. We were able to have Menachem Begin come together with Levi Eshkol.

"As a result of the unity that occurred then, fifty years later we celebrate together that great miracle, that extraordinary event that occurred.

"The more interesting thing is that today, we can only celebrate that event in one other capital in the world. On May 17th, we will be celebrating Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day) in Congress, for the first time.

"It's an extraordinary event, and it's extraordinarily important.

"It's the only place where we can come together and hear members of Congress speak about the reunification of Jerusalem.

"But the event takes on extreme importance because of the unity... The fact that it will be bipartisan. Every day we are adding another congressman. But in addition to being bipartisan...what's extremely important is that the entire Jewish community is coming together to celebrate at the same time. We're having 25 different Jewish organizations participate in the event.

"What's equally important is that we intend to pass a series of resolutions which demonstrate the importance of the freedom that has been achieved during this fifty-year period in Jerusalem, the fact that all religions can participate together and enjoy the celebration of that freedom.

"It is a reaffirmation of that freedom that we will be celebrating, that we are coming together in a unified fashion to celebrate and to give thanks for a great miracle.

(The website for ordering tickets is in the video.)