Prayers on the way to the 'March of the Living'

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) on Sunday flew to Cracow, Poland to serve as a representative of the Israeli government and to lead the 29th March of the Living.

Also on the flight were the parents of kidnapped and murdered Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin. Hadar's father Simcha Goldin will read a letter Hadar wrote to them during his high school trip to Poland and Auschwitz.

The letter describes Hadar's thoughts during the trip, and his emotions both towards his parents and towards the State of Israel.

During the flight, "Shacharit" morning prayers were held, with Bennett and Simcha Goldin participating.

Bennett will march beside IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor, and Tel Aviv Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau.

Rabbi Lau also serves as Yad Vashem's spiritual leader.

10,000 youths from all over the world, and a delegation of 75 Holocaust survivors, will also participate in the march.

In addition, 12 education ministers from European countries will meet to discuss for the first time how to better tell the story of the Jews' suffering in the Holocaust, and how to teach Holocaust studies in schools around the world.