'Elor Azariya's prisoner isn't striking'

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel says if all soldiers shot terrorists, there would be no hunger strike right now.

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel attacked the Israeli government for the way they are handling the hunger-striking terrorists terrorists.

"I know how it'll finish," Marzel said. "It's absurd that everybody's talking that we have to let them strike, we have to let them not eat. And the end, the government of Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), and Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) will give them twice as much of their demands today."

"With all the big talk, we'll finish with a big disaster...terrorists will get more than they want even.

"We all know that the prisoner of convicted IDF soldier Elor Azariya isn't striking because he's not around. If all the soldiers will be Azariya, there won't be any prisoners striking. That's what we have to do."

Elor Azariya was convicted of manslaughter after he shot a terrorist believed to be wearing an explosive vest, and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The military court which charged Azariya chose to ignore the testimony of Dr. Yehuda Hiss, former head of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, who argued that the terrorist was not killed by the shot fired by Azariya, but had in fact already succumbed to injuries caused by the initial shooting which neutralized.