Watch: Shaked at Havdalah ceremony in Moscow Justice Minister participates in havdalah ceremony at the Limmud FSU conference in Moscow. Contact Editor Hezki Baruch,

Arutz Sheva Havadalah at Limmud FSU conference in Moscow Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) on Saturday night participated in a moving havdalah ceremony at the Limmud FSU conference in Moscow. The ceremony was attended by the Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Gary Koren, the President of Limmud Aharon Frenkel, the founder of Limmud Chaim Chesler, and 2,000 additional people. Singer Yishai Lapidot entertained the audience.



Loading....