IDF disperses Jewish, Arab, rock throwers

Jews and Arabs threw stones at each other on Saturday, authorities reported.

The incident occurred when residents from the neighboring town of Yitzhar reportedly entered Beit Urif near Shechem (Nablus), to throw stones.

The Arabs also threw firecrackers at the IDF and Border Police officers who came to break up the fight.

IDF and Border Police arrived at the scene and used anti-riot methods to disperse the stone throwers.

One Arab was lightly hurt.

In another incident, a video captured by left-wing B'Tselem activists showed masked youths screaming, throwing stones, and swinging sticks and bats. This incident, B'Tselem claimed, occurred in the Jordan Valley village of Al-Auja, and the Jews were from the nearby Baladim outpost.

IDF helicopters dispersed the Jews.

B'Tselem is a left-wing organization funded mainly by foreign governments. Purportedly a human rights organization, they publicly support the execution of Arabs who sell property to Jews. They also work with criminals, some of them released terrorists, to aid their agenda.