'There will be no Palestinian state without Gaza'

PLO leader says stability, security, and peace in the Middle East are dependent on ending the Israeli 'occupation.'

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said the "state of Palestine" bases its stance on international law and legitimacy, and sees the international community as responsible for enforcing the pre-1967 borders.

According to Erekat, the international community has a responsibility to solve the Israeli-Arab conflict.

This, Erekat claimed, is because it is "a fact" that the Middle East's security, peace, and stability depends on ending the fifty-year Israeli "occupation."

In a Ramallah meeting with representative of the European Union, Japan, and Russia, Erekat praised Europe, Russia, and Japan for their support of a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders in which Jerusalem serves as the capital city of both countries.

Regarding the internal Arab conflicts, Erekat stressed the importance of creating a "national unity government" which will adopt the PLO's policies and hold new elections as soon as possible.

Erekat claimed a unity government is essential since there cannot be an independent Palestinian state within Gaza, and there cannot be a Palestinian state which does not include Gaza.