Flight attendant accidentally hits woman holding baby

A video posted on Facebook by Surain Adyanthaya shows a woman crying after a flight attendant reportedly violently took her stroller, accidentally hitting the woman and almost hitting her baby.

The woman was traveling on a flight from San Francisco to Dallas and traveling with her twin babies.

Other passengers immediately tried to calm the woman and condemn the staff. One of them can be heard, "Hey bud, hey bud, you do that to me and I'll knock you flat!"

A flight attendant responded, "Hey, you stay out of this!"

Adyanthaya posted an update on Facebook saying the crew "escorted the mother and her kids off the flight" and let the flight attendant back on.

American Airlines immediately responded with a statement saying the flight attendant had been put on leave and the incident was being investigated. The woman and her children were placed on another flight upgraded to first class for the remainder of the trip.

"What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident," the airline said in its statement.

"The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident."

An American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News the woman had brought a double-wide stroller onto a single-aisle plane. A flight attendant saw her trying to "jam" the stroller down the aisle and told the mother she needed to check it at the gate. However, the mother apparently did not listen.

The flight attendant should not have become confrontational with the passenger, the American Airlines spokesperson said.

On April 11, United Airlines forcefully removed a passenger from a plane, after he refused to give up his seat.