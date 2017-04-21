Watch: Limmud FSU conference in Moscow

Some 2,500 people are gathered in Moscow this week for Limmud FSU’s 11th conference, the largest-ever festival for Russian-speaking Jews in the former Soviet Union.

Keynote speakers at the conference include Russia’s chief rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, and Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. The event includes more than 250 workshops, roundtables and activities for children, as well as 12 lectures each hour on topics ranging from Jewish history, to politics, to cooking, and more.