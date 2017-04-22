Syria: Israeli retaliation proof it supports rebels

Syria confirms Israel retaliated for explosion of mortar shells in Golan, says it's Israel provides assistance to rebels.

Syria claimed on Friday that Israel’s retaliation for the explosion of mortar shells in the Golan Heights was proof that Israel provides assistance to rebels trying to topple Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

In a statement quoted by the official Syrian news agency SANA, a Syrian military source confirmed that Israel struck a military position in the Quneitra region.

The strike caused “material damage”, according to the statement.

The source said that the Israeli “aggression” came after an attempt by “terrorists” to infiltrate military positions in Quneitra was foiled. This, claimed the source, proves that Israel provides direct support to “terrorist organizations”.

The Assad regime uses the term “terrorists” to describe all the rebel groups trying to oust the president.

The military source further declared that such “desperate attempts will not dissuade the Army and Armed Forces from continuing to crush the terrorist groups that act as Israel’s proxy in the area.”

The Israeli action came after three mortar shells exploded in the Golan Heights, causing no physical injuries or damages.

“The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents and views the Syrian regime as being responsible for what is happening in its territory,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest example of the Syrian war spilling over into northern Israel.

Earlier this month, a stray bullet fired by combatants on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights struck an Israeli girl, wounding her in the back but miraculously causing no serious damage.

Previous incidents included projectiles from Syria exploding in open regions in the Golan Heights.

