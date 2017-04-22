FBI, NSA chiefs to testify on Russia

House Intelligence Committee invites heads of FBI and NSA to appear at hearings on alleged Russian meddling in 2016 election.

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Friday sent invitations to FBI, NSA and Obama administration officials to appear at hearings in its investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 election, Reuters reports.

After disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over who would testify as it probes possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, the committee said it sent a letter inviting FBI director James Comey, and Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, to appear behind closed doors on May 2.

A second letter invited three officials who left the government as President Barack Obama's administration ended, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, to appear at a public hearing to be scheduled after May 2, according to Reuters.

The House panel is examining whether Russia tried to influence the election in Trump’s favor, mostly by hacking Democratic operatives' emails and releasing embarrassing information, or possibly by colluding with Trump associates.

While Trump himself has accepted intelligence reports concluding that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the November presidential election, he has repeatedly lambasted as “fake news” any suggestion that he or his staff had connections to Russia.

Russia denies the allegations altogether.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate, similar investigation.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)