Jay Shapiro claims that the area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim must become part of the Jerusalem municipality to prevent incursion by Bedouin.
The goal of expansion of Jerusalem
Jay Shapiro thinks that the expansion of Jerusalem is a vital necessity
Jay Shapiro, 21/04/17 17:47
E1 land, between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim
Flash 90
