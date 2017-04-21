The goal of expansion of Jerusalem

Jay Shapiro thinks that the expansion of Jerusalem is a vital necessity

Jay Shapiro,

E1 land, between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim
Jay Shapiro claims that the area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim must become part of the Jerusalem municipality to prevent incursion by Bedouin.



