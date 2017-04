We all dream, but few of us really know why. Also, if we lose free well in the Messianic Era, why pray for it?

As scientists and doctors try and figure why and how we dream, it turns out that Kabbalah was talking about these matters hundreds of years ago.

Also, as much as we value free will, there is one thing we ought to value more, and make us year for the Messianic Era...for the right reasons.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast