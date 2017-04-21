'Labor MK Margalit is a terrorist supporter'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) blasted Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit over his meeting Thursday night with a senior Fatah official in Ramallah and expressions of support for PA chairman hopeful Jibril Rajoub.

“Margalit met with someone aiding efforts to boycott us, and together with him he [Margalit] attacks the Prime Minister and myself, and supports terrorists who murdered hundreds of Israelis,” Erdan wrote on Twitter Friday.

Erdan argued that Margalit’s decision to meet with PLO faction leader Jibril Rajoub was motivated in large part by his campaign for the upcoming Labor Party primaries.

“Everything is acceptable [in the Labor Party], even to identify with murderous terrorists against the Israeli government.”

Fellow Druze Likud minister Ayoub Kara also lambasted Margalit, saying he was better suited for the predominantly Arab Joint List Party.

“He’s starting to distance himself from the Zionist Union and is getting closer to the Joint Arab Party [sic], who are also supporting the terrorist hunger strikers in Israeli prisons.”

“To meet with Jibril Rajoub, who is working at this moment to have Israel thrown out of the European Soccer Association, which will harm Israeli soccer, is an unforgiveable action.”