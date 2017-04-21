'Isn't it time for you to leave the Knesset?'

Likud MKs Oren Hazan and Miki Zohar faced off in an angry online flame-war on Twitter for all the world to see on Thursday, hurling angry invectives and ad hominem attacks rarely seen in public between members of the same party.

The public spat came after MK Zohar attempted to shut down criticism by a bereaved mother, Leah Goldin, of the Prime Minister and his government.

Goldin, the mother of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, excoriated the Prime Minister and the Israeli government on Wednesday, claiming the government had turned her, her husband, and the parents of another fallen IDF soldier into “enemies of the people”.

The bodies of two soldiers murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, have been held captive by the terror regime in Gaza for nearly three years.

Zohar’s attempt to silence Goldin was met with sharp criticism, including from within his own party, the Likud.

Fellow Likud MK Oren Hazan tweeted Thursday night to Zohar, publicly suggesting he resign from the Knesset.

“Miki Machlof, buddy, have you reconsidered maybe announcing your retirement from the Knesset?”

Hazan's comments alluded to Zohar's stated intention to resign from the Knesset last May. A day later Zohar backtracked and affirmed that he planned to remain in the Knesset.

Zohar bristled at the comment, angrily responding “So says the pimp, who according to the court decision was a drug-user running a casino. Buddy, how about a little self-awareness?”

Hazan slammed Zohar’s accusations, calling on Zohar to surrender his parliamentary immunity and assess his claims in court.

“Miki, you sound really confident about the lies coming out of your mouth. If you are, so give up your immunity and let’s see how true your words are. I’d really love to collect more money in damages after what I got from Segal,” referring to his lawsuit against Channel 2 journalist Amit Segal, who had first published the accusations cited by Zohar.

“Attacking bereaved families is a big deal, and a lot more important than the name of Miki Zohar.”