Slain Minister to be memorialized in Jordan Valley

Finance Minister Kahlon refuses to help fund memorial to former Minister Rechavam Ze'evi, murdered by an Arab terrorist during Intifada.

Exclusive: The government of Israel is scheduled to approve on Sunday the construction of a memorial for former Minister Rechavam Ze'evi in the Jordan Valley.

Arutz Sheva has learned that there is currently no funding for the construction of the memorial for the former Tourism Minister, who was assassinated by an Arab terrorist in 2001. Attempts are currently underway to procure funds from various government ministries.

Arutz Sheva also learned that the Finance Ministry, headed by Moshe Kahlon, does not intend to participate in funding the memorial.

The exact location for the memorial has not yet been determined, but an agreement has been reached that the memorial will be located in the Jordan Valley.