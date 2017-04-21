

Trump envoy discusses peace with Israeli, Arab business leaders Jason Greenblatt holds video conference with private sector leaders from Israel and the PA on ways to improve Arab economy.

FLASH90 Jason Greenblatt in Ramallah As part of the Trump Administration’s broader efforts to advance a genuine and lasting peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors, senior administration officials held a video-conference on April 20 with Israeli and Palestinian Authority private sector leaders, as well as representatives from the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to discuss measures to develop the Palestinian Authority's economy in Judea and Samaria. The United States government participants were led by Jason Greenblatt, President Donald J. Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, and included representatives of the National Security Council staff and the Department of State.



The discussion followed recent U.S. consultations with Israeli and Arab business representatives, as well as with Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials, and focused on concrete private sector initiatives which would create new opportunities for growth, and meaningfully improve the Palestinian Authority's economy and the quality of life for the Arabs in the PA, thereby helping to foster an atmosphere more conducive to peace.‎ Yesterday's positive and productive discussion, the first in a series of such consultations, exemplified Arabs and Israelis building a more positive future together.

















