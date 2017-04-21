Automatically take care of mundane tasks

Tags:ILTV
Related Stories
- Turning Jerusalem into the international 'City of Peace'
- Israeli warship once hit by Hezbollah returns to high seas
- Analyzing ISIS motives, connections, and future plans
- Israeli startup: Never lose your data again
- Arab party fails to condemn Syrian gas attack
- UN urges Hamas to return governance to PA
- Special: Syrian refugees treated at Israeli hospital
- Will the US attack in Syria affect Israel?
- New non-invasive diagnostic can detect cancer
- 'Israel - the nexus for cannabis innovation'