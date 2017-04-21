Trump: Iran not living up to 'spirit' of deal

Trump criticizes Iran nuclear deal, says it should not have been signed.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Iran is failing to live up to the “spirit” of the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015, warning that his administration is debating whether or not to leave the agreement.

“They are not living up to the spirit of the agreement, I can tell you that,” Trump said at a news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, according to The Associated Press.

Describing the deal as a “terrible agreement”, Trump continued, “I think they are doing a tremendous disservice to an agreement that was signed. It shouldn’t have been signed.”

He said his administration would have more to say about the arrangement in the near future.

Trump’s comments come a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized the nuclear deal as a failure, announcing that the Trump administration is conducting a “comprehensive review” of the agreement.

Tillerson said the Iran deal “fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran,” and only delays it becoming a nuclear state.

During the election campaign, Trump was highly critical of the Iran nuclear deal, saying it was “disastrous” and pledging to annul it.

After he was sworn in as president, Trump described the nuclear deal as “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated” and accused the Islamic Republic of “disrespecting” the United States because of the deal.

However, a senior adviser to Trump toned down those comments last month, saying the United States will continue to adhere to the deal and “will also work very hard to make sure that Iran does.”