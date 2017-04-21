Are non-US citizens allowed to own US financial accounts?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, answers one of the more common questions he gets: "As a non-U.S .citizen can I own a U.S. brokerage account?"

Doug explains the benefits and pitfalls of investing in the international market. He explores why people are interested in owning U.S. accounts, and why an investor should have a cross-border specialist if they plan to invest outside of their home country.

Christine Benz, director and senior columnist of Personal Finance for Morningstar, explains their rating system for mutual funds. Morningstar researches mutual funds and rates them with stars to give investors a visual guideline of their performance.



Christine advises why an investor shouldn't only rely on Morningstar's research, but should also do their own. She also breaks down the difference between index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).



Doug and Christine discuss her book Morningstar's 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances.





Click here to download the podcast