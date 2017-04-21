ISIS claims Paris shooting

Islamic State claims responsibility for shooting on the Champs Elysees, names attacker as Abu Yousif.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Thursday night claimed responsibility for the shooting attack in Paris in which a police officer was killed, Reuters reported, citing the Amaq news agency affiliated with the group.

The news agency identified the attacker as one of its “soldiers” naming him as Abu Yousif, the Belgian.

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in the incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard.

The gunman himself was killed by officers, while a second suspect still on the loose.

France has been rocked by a wave of deadly jihadist attacks which began on January 2015 and have killed more than 230 people. The country remains on high alert.

Just this week, French security services arrested two men accused of plotting an attack.

Last month, French authorities arrested four members of a family as part of a preliminary investigation in connection with a plot to carry out an attack

Prior to that, French police arrested three men suspected of planning a terror attack in raids in the Paris area, Marseille and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.