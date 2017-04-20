2 dead in Paris shooting attack

Two police officers dead in drive-by shooting on Champs-Elysees in Paris. Police say shooting likely act of terrorism.

Two people were killed in a shooting on the Champs-Elysees in Paris Thursday evening.

Initial reports indicate two French police officers were seriously injured in the shooting before succumbing to their injuries.

A police spokesperson reported that the officers were shot while their car was stopped a red light. The attackers opened fire while driving by the police vehicle.

One man who opened fire on the police was shot and killed by officers on the scene, Reuters reported.

Police say multiple shooters were involved in the attack, and that the incident appeared to be an act of terrorism.

No details on the shooters have been released.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the Champs-Elysees was closed off by authorities following the attack.

The shooting comes just three days before the first round of voting in the French presidential election. National Front chairwoman Marine Le Pen, a staunch nationalist and opponent of large-scale Muslim immigration to France is widely expected to win one fifth to one quarter of the initial vote and advance to the runoff election in May.