Hamas continues abuse of soldiers' families

Terrorist group releases video of 'poem' by Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul' saying that Israel abandoned them.

The Hamas terrorist organization which rules the Gaza Strip released a video in Hebrew Thursday evening, Channel 10 reported. The video contained a poem in which IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul complain that Israel has abandoned them.

The two soldiers were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Hamas has held their bodies ever since and refuses to return them to their families for burial.

The video features pictures of the soldiers and their parents and was released a day after a heated discussion on the return of the soldiers in the Knesset State Control Committee. Leah Goldin, the mother of Hadar, spoke at the meeting.

A senior government official told Arutz Sheva that Mrs. Goldin had harsh words for Hamas during the meeting.

“The Goldin family is a wonderful family that strongly opposes freeing terrorists in order to get the body of their son back for burial in Israel. The family is not ready for Israel to release terrorists in order to apply pressure on Hamas,” the official said

The official admitted that the government is not taking enough action to return the bodies of Goldin and soldier Oron Shaul. “The government continues to free the bodies of terrorists, does not adequately limit the conditions of the prisoners and does not act in an aggressive-enough manner.”

“I tell you responsibly: instead of doing everything for Hadar and Oron (within the framework of pressure on Hamas) we are not doing enough, and thus we are encouraging the next family, G-d forbid, to act along the lines of the Shalit family.”

Arutz Sheva has decided not to publish the video in order to avoid participating in the psychological warfare which Hamas is waging against the families of the captive soldiers.