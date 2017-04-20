Jewish Home primaries next week

The only religious Zionist party in the current Knesset has early primaries slated for next week.

The primaries for the leadership of the Jewish Home party will take place next Thursday, on April 27th.

The Jewish Home is a religious, Zionist political party, the only such party in the current Knesset, whose ranks are open to non-observant Israelis who identify with its ideology. The party is opposed to a Palestinian Arab state adjoining Israel and to the division of Jerusalem, supports Jewish life in Judea and Samaria and acts to preserve Israel's Jewish identity while ensuring its democratic character.

Current party chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett will be competing against Yitzhak Chai Zaga and Yonatan Baransky for the party leadership.

68 polling stations will be opened across the country during the primary. All registered party members will be eligible to vote if they present a valid Israeli ID.

Voting is done electronically, and the results will be published as soon as the polls close.

"These elections are of great significance for the continued progress of the Jewish Home on the way to the leadership of the state," said party director Nir Orbach.

Orbach said that the distribution of polling stations throughout the country was carried out in a fair, balanced and responsive manner. "The Elections Committee, working with the party secretariat, invested much thought, time and efforts and created a well-organized infrastructure for holding the elections, while taking into consideration the party's budgetary constraints.

"I call on all of those who are able to leave their houses to come and vote for the sake of their homes next Thursday," Orbach said.