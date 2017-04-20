"And the winning 'Inspired by Israel' video is..."

Producers, activists, friends, and families gather at the Jerusalem Tower of David for the final event of the international video contest.

The panel of judges of the 'Inspired by Israel' video contest have weighed in and the winners were announced at an event at the Tower of David in Jerusalem attended by Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat, representatives of the video creators, contest judges and more.

The $8,000 Grand Prize Winner video presents the story of one girl’s challenging journey to calling Israel her home. Click here to watch.

The $4,000 1st Runner-Up is a video titled "One Million Reasons You Should Love Israel". Click here to watch.

Click here for more 'Inspired by Israel' videos.

'Inspired by Israel' was hosted on IsraelVideoNetwork.com, and sponsored by the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation in partnership with the 12Tribe Films Foundation.

View our interview with Avi Abelow, CEO of 12Tribe Films and IsraelVideoNetwork: