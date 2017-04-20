'Your hero is a terrorist and a murderer'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon slammed the Palestinian Authority Thursday over its support for the ongoing terrorist hunger strike in Israel, and the Palestinian Authority UN representative’s support for a convicted mass-murderer and arch-terrorist.

Earlier this week, more than 1,000 Arab security prisoners and convicted terrorists launched a hunger strike in prisons across Israel, demanding improved conditions, including greater phone access.

The strike was backed by Fatah Tanzim terrorist and convicted mass-murderer Marwan Barghouti, currently serving five life sentences for masterminding a series of terror attacks against Israel. During the Second Intifada, Barghouti was involved in planning a number of suicide bombings and shooting attacks against Israelis and tourists in Israel which left 26 dead and dozens more wounded.

In 2004, Barghouti was convicted in relation to five of the murders, yet was allowed to run in absentia by the Palestinian Authority in its 2006 legislative election. Despite – or perhaps because of – his involvement in terrorism, Barghouti has remained a popular figure in Palestinian Authority politics, and is often cited as a possible candidate – in absentia – for chairmanship of the Palestinian Authority after incumbent chairman Mahmoud Abbas leaves office.

During a gathering of the UN Security Council Thursday, PA representative to the UN Riyad Mansour expressed support for the terrorist hunger strike and Barghouti, calling him a “leader”.

“As we meet today more than 1,000 Palestinians are on hunger strike in non-violent protest of their captivity. This hunger strike is led Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian parliamentarian and leader, jailed for 15 years now,” said Mansour.

Israel’s representative to the UN, Ambassador Danny Danon, blasted Mansour for his praise of the terrorist murderer and the effort by jailed terrorists to force Israel to improve the already generous conditions of their imprisonment.

“The leader of the striking prisoners is a terrorist and a murderer who has overseen dozens of suicide-bombings and the killing of innocent civilians,” Danon said.

“Marwan Barghouti was arrested and tried in a fair and open trial. He was then convicted of direct involvement in the murder of five people,” he continued.

Danon showed the Security Council gathering a photograph of one of the victims of a terror attack organized by Barghouti.

“This was Yoela Chen, a mother of two,” explained Danon. “Glorifying terrorists like Barghouti not only distances us from peace, but dishonors the memories of the innocent victims.”