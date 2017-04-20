Six Day War Torah scroll to be featured in March of the Living

Torah scroll carried by Rabbi Shlomo Goren at liberation of Western Wall to be included in March of the Living.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot is scheduled to leave Israel this coming Sunday for Poland, where he will head the Israeli delegation in the annual March of the Living from the Auschwitz death camp to the camp in Birkenau, and a Holocaust Memorial Day event.

The Israeli delegation will include participants in the “Witnesses in Uniform” program, which brings IDF service members to major Holocaust-related sites. This year’s Witnesses in Uniform group will be led by Hatzerim Base Commander Brigadier General Avshalom Amosi.

Also to be included in the delegation are bereaved families who lost relatives to terrorism, a representative of civilian employees of the IDF, soldiers injured in the line of duty, a prosecutor involved in the trial and execution of Adolf Eichmann, and a living witness to the Holocaust, Micky Goldman, a Holocaust survivor who shared his story with the IDF Chief of Staff.

Chief of Staff Eizenkot will bring with the delegation the Torah scroll carried by then-Chief Rabbi of the IDF (and later Chief Rabbi of Israel) Rabbi Shlomo Goren into the Old City of Jerusalem during the liberation of the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.