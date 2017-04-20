British Jews protest 'Breaking the Silence' award nomination

Last night (Wednesday) over a dozen of British Jews protested outside of London’s Unicorn Theatre against the nomination of the far-Left Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence for the prestigious Freedom of Expression Awards.

Activists from the pro-Israel grassroots organization Campaign4Truth gathered outside the theater and waved Israeli flags, handed out leaflets and gave speeches about Breaking the Silence’s destructive activities in Israel.

The awards are hosted annually by Index on Censorship, a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to campaign for and defend free expression worldwide. According to the group’s website, the awards “exist to celebrate individuals or groups who have had a significant impact fighting censorship anywhere in the world.”

Breaking the Silence was one of four nominees for the “Campaigning” category. According to the awards’ website, “In 2016 the pressure on [Breaking the Silence] became particularly pointed and personal, with state-sponsored legal challenges, denunciations from the Israeli cabinet, physical attacks on staff members and damages to property.”

Campaign4Truth co-founder Sharon Klaff explained that Campaign4Truth was established as an answer to the growing involvement of UK Jewish groups in the delegitimization and BDS movement against Israel. “We came out tonight to protest in order to tell the citizens of London the truth about Breaking the Silence,” said Klaff.

Campaign4Truth co-founder Ambrosine Shitrit added that the decision to nominate Breaking the Silence for an award was purely political. “Breaking the Silence does not act in the name of free speech,” said Shitrit. “The information that they put out is a distortion of the truth.”

As the evening progressed, it was announced that Breaking the Silence did not win the award, which Campaign4Truth hailed as a great victory.

Matan Peleg, CEO of the Im Tirtzu movement that has been one of the leading voices in Israel in opposition to Breaking the Silence, said: “Breaking the Silence is an anti-Zionist political organization that uses its extensive foreign government bank account to defame the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.”

“It is great to see how Jews abroad are standing up to defend Israel against the lies of Breaking the Silence,” Peleg added.