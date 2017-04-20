Liberman justifies High Court decision

Defense Minister Liberman welcomes High Court decision to allow limited opening of supermarkets on Sabbath in Tel Aviv.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman today (Thursday) justified the High Court decision to allow limited opening of supermarkets on Sabbath in Tel Aviv.

"I welcome the High Court's decision to approve the opening of supermarkets and commercial compounds in Tel Aviv on Shabbat," the Defense Minister wrote.

"This is a proportional city law that allows, on the one hand, to keep the Sabbath as a day of rest, and on the other hand gives a great many citizens the possibility of spending Shabbat as they see fit," he said.

"Tel Aviv has a certain character that has developed since the establishment of the state, and there is no reason for the state to intervene and harm the urban fabric that has crystallized," Liberman added.

The High Court ruled that the decision to delay publication of the municipal bylaws accepted by Tel Aviv for so long without giving a reason is illegal and should therefore be annulled.