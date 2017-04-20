National Union Youth: Barbecue in front of prison

The National Union party youth organization decided to celebrate the hunger strike of imprisoned Fatah terrorists with a barbecue in front of Ofer Prison, where among others the leaders of the terrorist protest are incarcerated.

The event will be held today (Thursday) at 12:00 to break the spirit of the terrorists and to call upon the Israeli government not to surrender to terrorist blackmail but rather to work energetically for the release of kidnapped soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

In practice, passersby will be able to enjoy finely grilled meats while salivating, hunger-striking murderers and attempted-murderers enjoy the wafting aromatic smoke of the barbecue and will have no choice but to inhale the enticing smells of the skilfully spiced meats roasting and spattering on the open fire.

"The time has come to stop listening to the hunger strikers and show them that we are not giving in to their whims," ​​said Ophir Sofer, secretary-general of the National Union party. The party's youth will treat passersby with meat and make sure that the terrorists savor the aroma of the meat on the fire.

"We call upon the government and its leader to further worsen conditions for terrorists and to act with conviction for the release of the soldiers Goldin and Shaul who fought for us all."

Chairman of the National Union Youth, Avichai Greenwald, asks "Surrender to a hunger strike? It is not even clear why there is no death penalty for terrorists. We wish the terrorists success in the strike. Let them go through with it all the way."