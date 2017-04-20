'Slomiansky innocent until proven otherwise'

Minister Uri Ariel said Thursday that police are asking the Attorney General to investigate MK Nissim Slomiansky from the Jewish Home party on suspicion of sexual harassment.

"Nissan Slomiansky is innocent until proven otherwise," Ariel said on Army Radio. "Everyone- also me, also you, also Nissan - has the presumption of innocence as long as it has not been proven otherwise.

"If the police who did not announce their position want to investigate, they will investigate. I pray, hope, and believe that MK Nissan will emerge from this vindicated and innocent," added Minister Ariel.

Complaints were raised in the past against the veteran Knesset member, and in a statement made on his behalf in response to a report that he met with a group of rabbis on the subject: "MK Slominsky never harassed women, and from his meeting with the rabbis, he understood that his well-known cordial conduct toward every person - sometimes interpreted differently - is regrettable.

"MK Slomiansky has been serving the public for 40 years, including in the Knesset, and will continue to do so," the statement said.

Following the claim's exposure, Slomiansky decided to suspend himself from chairing meetings of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee - but officially continues to head it.